Two Men Arrested on Prescription Fraud Charges After Chase

SELBYVILLE, Del. - State police say they arrested two men after attempting to fraudulently obtain prescription medication from a pharmacy.
Delaware State Police say they arrested 23-year-old Micah Lee of Silver Spring, Maryland and 21-year-old Bashir Abukar of Bowie, Maryland after a car chase.
According to state police, on May 28 around 2 p.m., a trooper responded to the CVS pharmacy at 36252 Lighthouse Road regarding a man who was attempting to pick up a forged prescription.
Troopers say the pharmacist contacted state police when they discovered that a prescription for Oxycodone pills had been filled using eScript software that had been stolen from a doctor’s office in New Jersey.
Authorities say the trooper arrived and saw Micah Lee in the store, who was the man picking up the prescription. The trooper reportedly attempted to contact Lee, but Lee ran out of the building and got into a car being driven by Bashir Abukar.
Troopers say Abukar and Lee then fled from the area at high speed, and the trooper pursued them into the Frankford area on Zion Church Road. Troopers say the car struck a ditch and became disabled on Bayard Road, and both Abukar and Lee were taken into custody without further incident.
Abukar and Lee were taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
Micah Lee:
- Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony)
- Attempting to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Forgery (Felony)
- Forgery 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Lee was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on $3,000 unsecured bond.
Bashir Abukar:
- Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony)
- Attempting to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Forgery (Felony)
- Forgery 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Numerous traffic violations
Abukar was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on his own recognizance.