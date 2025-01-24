SALISBURY, MD - Three Salisbury University students who initially faced hate crime and assault charges in connection to an alleged group attack on a man in October have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor false imprisonment.
On October 15, 2024, investigators say a student lured an adult male victim to an off-campus apartment by pretending to be a 16-year-old boy on a dating app. When the victim arrived at the apartment expecting to have sex with the fake 16-year-old, a group of SU students ambushed and assaulted the man, refusing to let him leave, according to authorities.
The victim would later tell police he believed he was targeted for his sexuality. The ensuing investigation led to the arrests of 15 students, all affiliated with a Salisbury University fraternity.
Initially charged with more serious counts of felony hate crimes and assault, all 15 of the students saw their charges reduced by December 2024.
According to court records, Sean Antone, 19, and Logan Clark, 20, both pleaded guilty on Thursday, January 23 to their respective charges of false imprisonment. Antone and Clark also each faced a charge of 2nd degree assault, another misdemeanor, but those charges were both placed on a stet docket, or an indefinite postponement.
Court records show a Wicomico County District Court Judge sentenced Logan Clark on Thursday to 2 years in prison, with all but 68 days suspended. Clark was also sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation in addition to those 68 days behind bars.
Sean Antone was also sentenced to 2 years but had all but 2 days suspended, according to court records. He, too, received an 18 month supervised probation sentence.
On Friday, January 24, a third student also pleaded guilty to a false imprisonment charge with an assault charge indefinitely postponed. Dylan Pietuszka, 20, was sentenced to 2 years with all but 79 days suspended as well as 18 months of supervised probation.