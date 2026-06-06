HEBRON, Md. - Carnival ride-goers rejoice, because the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department says the Scrambler will be back for the 2026 Fireman's Carnival!
The department says the scrambler has officially arrived and some of their team spent over eight hours assembling it. They say it needs some final touches, but they expect it to be ready for the opening night of this year's carnival season, which is June 17.
WBOC spoke to Hebron fire officials in 2024, when the original ride was crushed by a tree.
This year, the carnival will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays through July 11. They say wristbands will be $12 on Wednesday nights, and $16 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.