CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police Department officers say they responded to the 100 block of Somerset Avenue around 2:55 a.m. on February 18 for reports of a vehicle theft in progress.
A witness says they saw multiple people leaving the area in a silver car that was later identified as a 2013 Hyundai Sonata. Officers located a vehicle matching that description on Maryland Avenue, but when they approached the Sonata in a police vehicle, the driver accelerated at a high speed. Prior to this acceleration, officers say they saw one person flee the car.
Officers say they then pursued the Sonata to Woods Road and Route 16 where the car crashed. Two people then fled the vehicle on foot.
During the ensuing search, one 15-year-old male teen from Easton was apprehended and taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, according to officials.
Officers were then able to track and locate the other individual who was identified as a 15-year-old male teen from Cambridge. He was found in the 8 block of Hubbard Street. Officials say he was placed under arrest and transported to the Cambridge Police Department for processing before being released to a parent or guardian.
Both teens have been charged with the following:
- Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking
- Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000
- Rogue and Vagabond
- Malicious Destruction of Property
The 15-year-old from Easton was also charged with the following:
- Reckless Driving
- Negligent Driving
- Driving Without a License
- Speed Greater Than Reasonable
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Failing to Stop
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Fleeing on Foot
- Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Fleeing on Foot
- Failure to Immediately Return and Remain at Scene of Accident
- Driving Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent
- Taking Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent
The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify the other individuals involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 410-228-3333.