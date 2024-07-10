DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left two boys, 14 and 15, seriously injured Tuesday.
Police say the 15-year-old was recklessly driving a motorcycle reported stolen from Philadelphia with the 14-year-old as a passenger on July 9th, around 10:30 p.m. After running multiple red lights, the 15-year-old was driving the motorcycle south on North Dupont Highway towards Lepore Drive when he ran another red light, according to police. The motorcycle then hit the side of a Honda CRV attempting to make a legal U-turn.
Both the 15-year-old and 14-year-old were seriously injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital. Both teens remain in hospitalized. Police say the 15-year-old driver of the motorcycle was under the influence of alcohol.
Authorities say the 15-year-old will be charged with the following once released from the hospital:
-DUI
-Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree (x2)
-Receiving Stolen Property
-Multiple Traffic Offenses