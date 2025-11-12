KENT COUNTY, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested two men and are still looking for an unknown third suspect following a home invasion-robbery and police pursuit in Kent County. The two suspects arrested were 19-year-old Dylan Charles and 22-year-old Quincey Thomas, both of Wilmington, Delaware.
According to police, troopers responded to the 100 block of East Chimney Top Lane in Felton on November 11 around 1 p.m. following a report of a home invasion-robbery. The investigation revealed that the two men arrested, Charles and Thomas, were known to the female victim who answered the door as friends of a 17-year-old male resident of the home. Once inside the home, Charles and Thomas confronted the teenager, demanded money, and threatened him with a handgun. The female victim who had originally answered the door heard the commotion, retrieved a rifle, and confronted the suspects. The suspects then took the rifle and turned it on her before demanding money from her.
Police say two children were also in the home at the time. One barricaded themself in a bedroom while the other ran to a neighbor's house. The suspects then fled the scene with both firearms and the money they'd stolen from the victims in a white Infiniti QX5. The 17-year-old and two children were uninjured, though the female victim suffered a minor injury.
The responding troopers say they then saw the Infiniti on State Route 12 and attempted to pull it over, but it instead sped away. During the police pursuit, the Infiniti, driven by Thomas, was seen driving in a reckless manner on several Kent County roads as firearms were thrown from the vehicle along State Route 1, which were later recovered. Stop sticks were deployed to stop the Infiniti and the SUV crashed into the center median cable barricade and then a guardrail on the shoulder on State Route 1 near Little Creek Road.
Police say Thomas, Charles, and a third unknown black male suspect fled from the vehicle following the crash. Thomas and Charles were both taken into custody but the third suspect is still on the run and detectives are working on identifying him. The firearms recovered from State Route 1 were the victim's rifle and the handgun used by the suspects during the robbery, which had no serial number. Troopers also found approximately 1,595.5 grams of marijuana during a search of the Infiniti.
Dylan Charles was charged with the following crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $150,000 cash bond:
- Robbery First Degree – Display What Appears to be a Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon If Previously Convicted of A Violent Felony (Felony)
- Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Committed a Crime Witnessed by a Child – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
Quincey Thomas was charged with the following crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $145,746 cash bond:
- Robbery First Degree – Display What Appears to be a Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon If Previously Convicted of A Violent Felony (Felony)
- Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony) – 2 counts
- Criminal Mischief $5000 or More – Damage Property (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 Damage Property
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Committed a Crime Witnessed by a Child – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Multiple Pursuit Related Traffic Violations
DSP continues to investigate this incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is asked to contact Detective P. Campbell at 302-698-8504. Information can also be provided by private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.