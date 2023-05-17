EASTON, Md.-- Two young girls were caught trying to shoplift over a $1,000 worth of goods from Walmart.
According to the Easton Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart on Elliot Rd. after receiving a call from the store's loss prevention officer about two girls shoplifting.
When officers arrived on the scene, the loss prevention officer recovered the stolen merchandise valued at $1,051, and the two girls walked off the property.
Police say officers tracked the girls down and identified them.
The 11-years-old and 13-years-old were then released into the custody of a family member.
The 11-year-old was not charged due to age restrictions.
The 13-year-old was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for theft.