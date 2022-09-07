CRISFIELD, Md. - Authorities say unattended cooking sparked a kitchen fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a townhome in Crisfield.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before 3 p.m. at 226 Somers Cove, which is owned by the Crisfield Housing Authority.
It took 25 minutes for the Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department to get the fire under control.
The fire caused an estimated $45,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
A smoke alarm was present but did not activate, deputy state fire marshals said.