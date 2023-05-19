SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury announced that construction will begin on Salisbury's Unity Square next month and it will be the city's first community gathering space of its kind.
According to Salisbury, Unity Square will serve as a brand-new space for families, friends, and visitors to hold events, play games, and enjoy seasonal gatherings, like the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Maryland Folk Festival, 3rd Fridays, Hops on the River, and more. The space will feature an interactive fountain, play area, flexible lawn space with seating, sculpture and public art, a reading garden, and a new flush street to connect the space with the existing food truck pad and parking garage.
“There is no doubt that Unity Square will change the landscape of Downtown Salisbury, and that is exactly its purpose,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “Not only is this something that doesn’t exist Downtown, but it’s something that doesn’t exist in our City. Unity Square is part of a much bigger picture of Salisbury, one that emphasizes community, wellness, and togetherness.”
Beginning Mon. June 5, the eastern section of Lot 1 (closest to the parking garage) will be permanently closed to the public. The western section, which is designated for permit parking only, will remain open. 2-hour free parking will be offered in the Downtown Parking Garage on Circle Avenue. For those visiting Downtown Salisbury, other lots remain available for public parking.