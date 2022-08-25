NEWARK, Del. - The first reported case of monkeypox at the University of Delaware was identified Wednesday.
A UD employee has been diagnosed with the illness. The individual is currently isolating and recovering at home. UD is supporting the Delaware Division of Public Health as it notifies those who may have had close contact with the individual.
The university issued a health advisory to the campus about monkeypox on Aug. 19, and established a dedicated web page for the UD community to find up-to-date information: udel.edu/monkeypox.
University officials will continue to monitor the situation and encourage all members of the UD community to stay apprised of ways to reduce their risk of contracting monkeypox.
An email was sent to all faculty, staff and students yesterday to make them aware of the disease’s appearance in the UD community. The university does not plan to issue individual emails or press releases for subsequent cases.
Student move-in takes place this weekend and fall semester classes begin Tuesday, Aug. 30.