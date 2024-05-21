SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The Cape Henlopen School District is holding another referendum today on a proposed new tax rate to generate local revenue.
According to the School District, funds generated through the new tax rate will help address the expenditures created by an increase in enrollment across the school district. Enrollment has grown from 4,150 students in 2001 to 6,645 this spring, according to District officials, with studies showing enrollment will continue to grow significantly over the next 10 years.
Polls opened Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. District residents who are at least 18 and U.S. Citizens can vote at the following locations:
Cape Henlopen High School, Mariner Middle School, Beacon Middle School, Rehoboth Elementary School, and Lewes Public Library.
The Cape Henlopen School District previously held a referendum in March of this year seeking to generate around $80 million through the proposed tax increase, amounting to approximately 55 cents per $100 on assessed property value. District residents ultimately voted against the proposal, with some citing concerns of excessive spending.
An indoor pool, originally proposed in the first referendum, was removed from the proposal for today’s referendum. The revised proposal now seeks $.411 per $100 of assessed property value, down from the previous request of $.549 per $100.
WBOC will continue to cover the referendum with unofficial vote counts expected Tuesday night.
Unofficial Results:
The Delaware Department of Elections shows the unofficial vote count as:
Against - 4,628
For - 4,133
In a post shared to Cape Henlopen School District's Facebook on Tuesday night they said, "We are extremely disappointed in the results and will take some time over the next few weeks to determine both short-term and long-term plans moving forward."