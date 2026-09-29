LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation says Nassau Road between Queen Anne Way and New Road will be closed beginning on Tuesday, October 6. The closure is expected to last through January 2027, weather permitting.
DelDOT says the road is being closed to allow for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection, which is related to the Minos Conaway Road Separated Intersection Project.
To detour around the roadwork, DelDOT says southbound drivers on SR-1 will continue south, turn left onto Savannah Road, turn left onto Old Orchard Road, then arrive at New Road.
Northbound drivers on SR-1 will turn right onto Savannah Road, turn left onto Old Orchard Road, then arrive on New Road.
Westbound drivers on New Road will turn left onto Old Orchard Road, turn right onto Savannah Road, turn right onto SR-1, and arrive at New Road, according to DelDOT.
Officials ask drivers to use caution while traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays.