EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department says the all clear has now been given after a hazardous materials incident. Police say it was located in the 500 block of Brookletts Avenue.
The EPD said Brookletts Avenue was closed from Tred Avon Avenue to South Aurora Street, with neighbors in that area urged by police to shelter in place.
Easton Police said the Maryland State Fire Marshalls and Hazmat Resources teams were also responding.
WBOC has learned more about the incident. Easton Police Officers say they were alerted to the presence of several suspicious containers holding an unknown liquid substance, which prompted a hazmat response.
An examination of the various liquid substances in the containers revealed they were non-threatening.
The Easton Police Department thanks the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, Trappe Volunteer Fire Department, the Maryland Fire Marshall's Office, the Anne Arundel Fire Department and the Talbot County Sheriff's Department for their presence and assistance at the scene of the incident.