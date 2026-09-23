SNOW HILL, Md. - A former member of Worcester County Public Schools’ executive leadership team pleaded guilty on Wednesday to theft scheme of $100,000 or more.
Denise Shorts, former Chief Academic Officer for Grades Pre-K through 8th , was initially charged in April of 2026 with felony theft of over $100,000, misdemeanor embezzlement, and misdemeanor misconduct of office. Prosecutors allege Shorts used her school system-issued purchase card to buy over $100,000 in personal items from 2019 to October of 2025.
Prosecutors say the purchases included a robot pool vacuum, an inversion table, clothing, purses, cosmetics, and various other personal items.
Shorts had been employed with Worcester County Public Schools since 1989. She resigned in March of 2026.
As WBOC first reported, Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau H. Oglesby previously rejected a plea agreement between Shorts and prosecutors in June. In that plea deal, prosecutors said they would seek a sentence of five years with all but 18 months suspended if Shorts repaid $118,741.89 prior to sentencing.
With the deal rejected, Shorts’ trial was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
On Wednesday, however, another Circuit Court Judge. S. James Sarbanes, allowed a plea deal to go through. Shorts pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to theft: $100,000 plus, according to court records. The remaining charges were listed as nolle prosequi, signaling prosecutors would no longer pursue those counts.
Judge Sarbanes sentenced Shorts to 10 years with all but five suspended on the theft charge, beginning on Sept. 23. Following her five-years of active jail time, Shorts will also be placed on three years supervised probation, according to court records.
According to Worcester County Public Schools officials, the plea deal included full restitution in the amount of $118,741.89.
The Worcester County Public Schools system says it first became aware of financial irregularities after a State legislative audit process and immediately cooperated with investigators. School officials say they worked closely with the Office of the State Prosecutor while taking steps to bolster financial safeguards to ensure similar incidents would not be possible in the future.
"While we are pleased that full restitution has been made and that this matter has concluded, the actions that led to today's plea represent a serious breach of the public trust," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Annette Wallace. "The funds involved were intended to support educational opportunities and services for our most vulnerable students, and we will not minimize the impact of these terrible actions and the hurt it has caused throughout our school system."