DOVER, DE - A bill to overturn Sussex County's permit denial of a US Wind electric substation has been signed into law by Delaware Governor Matt Meyer.
On the final day of their legislative session, Delaware lawmakers voted to pass SB159, legislation that would reverse Sussex County’s permit denial for a proposed US Wind substation near Millsboro.
Less than two hours later, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer announced on social media that SB159 was the first bill signed into law on June 30.
US Wind's electric substation would be located near 3Rs Beach and positioned to receive power cables from offshore wind turbines from a project off the coast of Sussex County and Worcester County, MD.
SB159 was written to change Delaware State Code to restrict jurisdictions from denying conditional use permits for electric substations that meet certain conditions. The bill is retroactive and reverses Sussex County’s denial.
Sussex County Council initially voted to deny US Wind’s permit application for the substation, with US Wind swiftly launching a legal challenge. Now, that legal challenge may not be necessary.
The legislation, sponsored by State Senator Hansen and Reps. Snyder-Hall and Burns, first passed the Senate on June 10 and was sent to the House. On June 30, the House passed the bill with an amendment that would sunset the bill in 2027.
Requiring another vote from the Senate due to the amendment, the amended bill was sent back. The Senate, in a 15-6 vote, passed it again for the final time just before 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
In an Instagram post shared just before 7 p.m., Governor Meyer shared that he had signed the bill.
"We're bringing offshore wind to Delaware!" the social media post reads.
This is a developing story and will be updated.