Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, initially southerly winds this evening, becoming northwesterly later tonight at 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM to 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&