DELMARVA - The Humane Society of Wicomico County says multiple shelters across Delmarva have stepped up to take in dogs from the recent Salisbury animal investigation and seizure, since its shelter is full.
They say Talbot Humane in Easton, Baywater Animal Rescue in Cambridge, and Doggone Happy Animal Rescue Inc. in Greenwood have all welcomed some of the dogs.
As of Sept. 3, 18 dogs had been safely rescued from an unsafe living situation on West Naylor Mill Road, according to the Humane Society. They say they are still looking for four more dogs. They add the majority of the dogs were Springer Spaniel mixes, and there were both puppies and adults rescued.
The Humane Society of Wicomico County asks people interested in adopting these dogs to not call the shelter, but they will update their website as the dogs are medically evaluated and ready for adopters.
As of Sept. 5, they have listed a handful of dogs from the seizure on their website, including: Waffles, Bagel, Rotty, Calypso, and puppy Muffin.