SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Sussex County Wednesday night.
According to DSP, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Nutter Park and Collins Ave just before 4:30 p.m.. Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his wounds.
Police say two other men, 19 and 21, brought themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man, 23, also brought himself to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, the shooting occurred during a large fight.
Around 9:30pm on Wednesday night, the Seaford School District announced that Thursday, March 13th, would be an asynchronous learning day for Seaford High School due to the shooting.
Superintendent Dr. DiGirolamo said, "While no current students were physically injured in today’s events, we recognize that many have close family ties within the community. In light of the fear, anger, and uncertainty this may cause, I am concerned that tomorrow could be an emotionally charged day, particularly for our high school students."
The school district says they are working closely with law enforcement and are offering outreach to the impacted families and students. They are also coordinating additional counseling support for those in need.
On Thursday, WBOC spoke with several residents living in the area of Collins Avenue and Nutter Parker, many of whom say they heard the gunshots Wednesday night.
"I just was scared and warned my son to get away from the door," says Collins Avenue resident Joy Shuler. "I feel safe, until you hear stuff like that, you just get really nervous."
Melvona Matthews says she knew some of the people involved in the incident.
"It's just hurtful because I knew three of them," says Matthews. "So, it's just painful to know that this is what our young kids are doing."
Matthews and others also expressed that they no longer feel safe at Nutter Park.
"The park is meant for the kids, and you can't bring the kids to the park," Matthews adds. "I don't come to the park."
Delaware State Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them at 302-741-2859.