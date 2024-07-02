REHOBOTH, DE - Police arrested a man on felony charges after a shooting outside of a restaurant.
Delaware State Police say they arrested 28-year-old Jonathan Blackwell, of Milford (pictured above).
State Police say on June 28, just after midnight, a group of people were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of Big Chill Surf Cantina. Troopers say during the fight, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot a 27-year-old man in the leg. Authorities say all people involved then fled the scene and the victim was driven by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
State Police identified Blackwell as the suspect responsible for the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On June 30, authorities arrested Blackwell in Pennsylvania. Upon extradition to Delaware, he will be charged with the following crimes:
- Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to contact Detective J. Hill at 302-752-3792. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.