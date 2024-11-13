Cameron Gibbs
Dover Police Department

DOVER, DE - The Dover Police have made one arrest and continue to search for two other suspects after a car was reportedly stolen at gunpoint at a gas station Tuesday.

According to investigators, police were called to a Wawa on South DuPont Highway just before 5:15 p.m. on November 12th on reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, police say they learned the victim was getting gas when three men approached, one of them brandishing a gun. The suspects demanded the victim turn their keys over, according to police, and then fled in the victim’s car.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, patrol officers saw two of the suspects walking on foot near Capital Green. Police made contact with the suspects and arrested Cameron Gibbs, 18, of Dover after a brief struggle. The other suspect, who police identified as a 17-year-old, fled on foot while police arrested Gibbs. The teen, nor the third suspect, have yet been located, according to police.

Authorities say Gibbs had a .38 Caliber revolver at the time of his arrest, as well as some of the victim’s property. Gibbs was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $90,000 secured bail and charged with the following:

-Robbery in the First Degree

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

-Conspiracy Second Degree

-Resisting Arrest

Police are still searching for the remaining suspects. The victim's car was recovered on Wednesday just after 1 p.m., according to police. It is currently unclear if this incident is related to a similar carjacking that occurred later Wednesday night and ended in a serious crash.

 

