CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture says Caroline County has seen two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza on commercial poultry farms this week.
Preliminary testing confirmed two presumptive positive cases of bird flu on Feb. 25 and 26, according to the Department of Agriculture. There have now been four cases in Maryland in 2026 so far.
Officials say the affected farm has been quarantined and all birds have been or are currently being euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease. None of the affected birds will enter the food system, MDA says.
Avian influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects poultry and some wild bird species. It is spread in various ways including through contact with infected poultry and on clothing or shoes of bird growers and owners.
Health officials say the risk of transmission between sick birds and the public is low, though urge those who work on poultry or dairy farms to follow biosecurity practices.
Growers and backyard flock owners are advised to do the following to prevent the spread of bird flu:
-Look for signs of illness. Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases.
-Report suspected sick birds.
-To report a possible case of HPAI in a commercial or backyard flock, call the Maryland Department of Agriculture at 410-841-5810.
-Commercial chicken growers and backyard flock owners can email questions about the outbreak to MD.Birdflu@maryland.gov.
-To report a sick wild bird in Maryland, call the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Services hotline at (877) 463-6497 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Click here for more information on bird flu in Maryland.
This article has been updated to reflect that two cases were detected in Caroline County and Maryland's bird flu cases are up to four in 2026.