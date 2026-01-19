ACCOMACK CO., Va. - The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded a $35,000 planning grant to Accomack and Northampton counties, along with the towns of Wachapreague, Parksley, and Onancock, to study future development opportunities at a large agricultural and seafood facility on the Eastern Shore.
On Friday, Jan. 16, in one of his final acts in office, now-former Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the funding through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. The grant will support an “Eastern Shore Hub Opportunity Assessment,” including a feasibility study to determine whether a blue catfish processing operation could be added to the site.
According to state officials, the assessment will examine sustainable agriculture, seafood processing, and agritourism uses within an existing 35,000-square-foot facility in Accomack County.
Blue catfish are considered an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Local leaders say processing the fish could help reduce populations while creating new commercial opportunities for the Eastern Shore’s seafood industry.
In 2024, the Accomack County Economic Development Authority entered into a lease-to-purchase agreement with Eastern Shore Hub, LLC, to acquire the former Robert S. Bloxom Shore Agriculture Complex. The study is intended to identify ways to revitalize the property as a multi-use hub serving seafood, agriculture, and local businesses across the Eastern Shore.
The project is being developed in partnership with the Northampton County Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement.
State and local officials say the assessment will help determine whether the site could support conventional seafood processing, international seafood exports, and potential blue catfish processing, while also identifying opportunities tied to aquaculture and visitor services.
“Thank you to the Commonwealth of Virginia, Northampton County, the towns of Wachapreague, Parksley, and Onancock, and Virginia Tech for partnering with Accomack County on this very important planning project as we work to invigorate the Eastern Shore Hub,” said David Lumgair, Board Chairman, Accomack County Economic Development Authority. “We look forward to beginning this assessment that will guide efforts to build upon our agricultural strengths in the aquaculture and visitor services areas, as well as our proximity to population centers and ports along the Eastern seaboard.”