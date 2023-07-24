ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - State police say the crash happened on Route 13, south of Coal Kin Road.
According to Virginia State Police, on July 22 around 2:20 a.m., a trooper was traveling northbound on Route 13, enroute to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in reference to an earlier DUI investigation. As the trooper followed the ambulance transporting the DUI subject, a black SUV reportedly was seen traveling in the southbound lane of Route 13, crossing over into the northbound lanes.
Troopers say the vehicle continued in to the northbound lane, striking the driver side of the trooper's vehicle. The impact of the crash reportedly caused the trooper to spinout in the roadway, while the SUV continued off the road into a ditch.
State police say as the trooper exited his vehicle and approached the SUV, the driver, 24-year-old Traquan Briscoe of Exmore, Virginia, attempted to leave the scene by placing the SUV in drive and reverse and gunning the engine.
Troopers say Briscoe was taken into custody and placed under arrest. Shortly after the crash, Briscoe was taken to jail by another trooper and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane, receiving no bond.
Authorities say after the trooper was struck and remained at the scene, several friends and family members of Briscoe, arrived at the scene, and a woman became loud and belligerent and assaulted the trooper. The woman, 23-year-old Mattie Black, of Cape Charles, Virginia, was placed under arrest and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony assault of a law enforcement officer, and received no bond.
The trooper reportedly suffered minor injuries from the crash.