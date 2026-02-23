SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County officials say a warming center is now open at the Wicomico Civic Center's Midway Room due to power outages that are affecting thousands in the area. The Civic Center is located at 500 Glen Avenue in Salisbury.
Residents are asked to bring snacks and medications with them to the shelter.
Officials advise that anyone traveling to the Civic Center should exercise extreme caution while driving and drive slowly due to the risk of snow drifts and blowing snow that can make it difficult to see. Be sure to clear all snow off of your car and avoid downed trees and powerlines.