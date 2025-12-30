CRISFIELD, Md. - TidalHealth has announced that some services will be closed at the McCready Pavilion in Crisfield until further notice due to a water main break. The building is currently without heat and running water.
The following services are closed:
- Emergency Department
- Outpatient lab services
- Physical therapy
- Radiology
- TidalHealth Primary Care
TidalHealth says their Alice B. Tawes Nursing and Rehabilitation facility and their Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living facility remain open and have heat and running water. TidalHealth teams are working with facilities and utilities partners to complete the repairs as soon as possible. Repairs are expected to be completed later on this evening.
Anyone with appointments that will be impacted can expect to be contacted by TidalHealth to reschedule. If you have an medical emergency, call 911.
For updates and more information, see the TidalHealth Facebook page.