Oysters at a market on Saxis Island in Accomack County.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- Inclement weather, coupled with a poor market for oysters, has created a less-than-ideal situation for oystermen on Virginia's Eastern Shore. It's why Accomack County leaders are asking the state of Virginia to declare a fishery disaster and provide economic relief.
 
It was just a few weeks ago that the majority of Delmarva's waterways were frozen over. On Chincoteague, the icy tides made it virtually impossible for watermen to get their boats out of the Curtis Merritt Harbor.
 
"We don't get too many like this," said Harbormaster Vernon Merritt. "Last time it was this cold for this long was probably the seventies."
 
Much of the ice has since thawed, but the weeks-long stretch of impassable waters only exacerbated an already difficult couple of months for watermen.
 
"There's boys that haven't even put their dredge rigs on this year at all, they've had no market from the first day 'till now," said waterman Josh Williams.
 
Even the "lucky ones", said Williams, have only been able to venture out a few times a week.
 
"I think there's one market, that's Saxis right now, buying two or three days a week," said Williams. "And the price is awful too, what they're paying for them."
 
Williams point about the poor market, along with points about this winter's unforgiving weather, were all made in a letter crafted by Accomack County leaders, in which they requested the Virginia Marine Resources Commission declare a fishery disaster.
 
The letter highlights an "unprecedented economic crisis" and asks the state to unlock disaster relief funding.
 
County leaders are specifically asking the state to dip into the Urgent Need Fund, which, according to the letter, is designed to provide relief when the Governor of Virginia declares an emergency related to a flood, hurricane, tornado, earthquake, or other disaster.
 
WBOC did reach out to Governor Abigail Spanberger's office today, but we did not hear back.
 
If the state is unable or unwilling to provide emergency funds, then relief for Virginia's watermen may still be a few months away. 
 
"I've made it, but, I'm praying that crabbing is exceptional this spring," said Williams. 
 

