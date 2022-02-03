STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Inclement weather is expected in Maryland Thursday and Friday. With that in mind, the Maryland Transportation Authority said that two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) will be prevented at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during periods of inclement weather.
Two-way is prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog or times of precipitation. Drivers should expect eastbound delays during the afternoon rush-hour period.
MDTA is reminding motorists that headlights are essential with these weather conditions to increase visibility and help fellow motorists see your vehicle. Reduce normal travel speeds and allow additional braking distance.
For the most up-to-date information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.