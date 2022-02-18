STEVENSVILLE, Md.- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently under limited wind restrictions (sustained wind speeds of 40-49 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 40 mph over a period of 15 mins). As a result, house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
Potential for eastbound delays. Wind warnings or restrictions will prevent officials from implementing two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span). Drivers may experience delays during Friday afternoon's rush-hour period. Officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and will implement two-way operations if safe to do so.
For the latest on MDTA bridge wind warnings & restrictions follow us on twitter.com/TheMDTA. You may also call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) for 24/7 conditions at the Bay Bridge.