BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Two men were trapped in a grain bin at a farm near Bridgeville on Friday night, prompting a large, multi-agency emergency response. One man was rescued, while the other died.
The incident occurred at Evans Farm on Redden Road, where crews worked for hours using specialized equipment and training to reach the men. First responders were able to remove a 20-year-old man from the bin, but a 66-year-old man died.
Emergency personnel from across state lines responded, including the Salisbury Fire Department in Maryland. Among those assisting was the department’s technical rescue team, equipped with tools designed specifically for grain bin incidents.
Assistant Fire Chief David Cox said responders utilize grain rescue tubes in incidents like Friday's. The tube is placed around the person to block the flow of grain, relieve pressure, and allow responders to reach the people trapped.
Cox emphasized the need for fire departments, especially those in agricultural areas, to have the proper tools and training to respond to incidents like Fridays.
“Time is of the essence for things like this. Without this equipment, it makes it even harder for us to do," Cox said. “It's kind of an intense thing because it is a very technical issue to deal with. But it was very rewarding that we got at least one person out, and we were able to get him definitive care."
Despite the specialized training and equipment, Cox said not every situation can be anticipated.
The loss of the 66-year-old victim is being felt across Sussex County’s agricultural community, including by Sussex County Farm Bureau President Steve Breeding.
“It really hit me. I stayed awake that night,” Breeding said. “We're all family, agriculture is not just a job. It's a true family. We see each other going up and down the road, waving to each other in our pick-up trucks. So our hearts really go out to them.”
WBOC was not able to speak with the owners of Evans' farm on Monday. However, the owners put a statement on social media on Sunday.
"Our family farm experienced a tragedy at our grain mill that will stay with us for the rest of our lives. We lost a deeply loved and valued member of our team, a man who was more than an employee. He was like family. He was a light on this farm to all of us. We will miss him more than words can express as we grieve his loss and trust God to walk us and his family through this," the statement read.
The full statement can be found on the farms' Facebook page.