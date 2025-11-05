CAMDEN, De. - DELDOT has announced that West Lebanon Road (SR 10) between US 13 and Lordship Lane will close starting on Monday, November 10 and remain closed through mid-December 2025.
DELDOT says this closure is necessary for Phase 3 of the East Camden Bypass Project, which consists of the construction of a roundabout connecting SR 10 Eastbound and Westbound, Old North Road, Willow Grove Road, and Rising Sun Road.
Detours for motorists have been announced in both directions. DELDOT says those traveling eastbound on SR 10 should take US 13 to Willow Grove Road, then take the new portion of the roundabout to Rising Sun Road. Take that road to S. Old Mill Road, then make a left on S. Old Mill Road to return to SR 10.
Meanwhile, motorists traveling westbound should take SR 10 to Old North Road and then US 13.
DELDOT has advised separate detours for trucks. Trucks traveling eastbound should take US 13 to Webbs Lane, then make a right onto South State Street which will lead back to SR 10.
Trucks traveling westbound should take South State Street to Webbs Lane and follow it to US 13.
Motorists traveling in work zones are urged to slow down and use caution. Minor delays are expected in the area, according to DELDOT. For more information about the East Camden Bypass Project, please visit the project page.