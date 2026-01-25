SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County officials announced that the emergency shelter opened ahead of this winter storm at James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury is now closed due to low attendance. A lone attendee was transported to HALO and advise that anyone else needing shelter during extreme weather today should also go to HALO, which is located at 119 South Boulevard in Salisbury.
A warming center will be opening tomorrow, Jan. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury. Officials advise that residents seeking shelter there will need to bring their own food, beverages and medications.
The County offers the following winter weather tips as the area faces extremely cold temperatures this week:
Stay home if possible
Don’t park on streets to allow plows easy access to clear roadways
When shoveling, take breaks and wear plenty of layers and gloves. Cover your head, ears and the lower part of your face to avoid frostbite
Prepare for power outages: charge cell phones ahead of the storm, have plenty of non-perishable food and water for a few days and batteries for flashlights
Listen to local radio or television news regularly
Rooms where a space heater is used should be well ventilated, with the interior door left open. Place heaters at least three feet away from furniture, draperies, and other objects. Be sure to turn off and unplug the heater before leaving the room or going to bed.
A list of other warming centers and cold weather shelters on Delmarva can be found here.