WICOMICO COUNTY - Wicomico County officials announced today that the countywide burn ban has been lifted. This decision comes after a comprehensive meeting of the Burn Ban Committee.
The Burn Ban Committee included representatives from four local fire chiefs, the Maryland Forest Service, the Wicomico County Department of Planning & Zoning, and the Health Department. After carefully assessing several factors like weather patterns, environmental conditions, and public safety concerns, the Committee unanimously agreed that enough improvements have been made to lift the ban, officials say.
Wicomico County residents can now resume open burning as long as those activities remain in compliance with existing state and county regulations.
Officials warn that residents should still remain mindful of fire risks and adhere to the following guidelines:
- Obtain required permits for open burning activities
- Conduct burning activities only during permissible hours
- Avoid burning on windy days or during dry conditions to prevent accidental spread
To learn more about open burning regulations in the county, officials say to contact the Wicomico County Health Department or speak to your local fire department.