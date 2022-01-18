SALISBURY, Md.- Since late November 2021, the Wicomico County Health Department and the Wicomico Public Libraries have partnered to distribute free at-home test kits. More than 2,736 kits have been distributed so far and the community need continues to grow, officials said. In order to maximize distribution, test kits will now be limited to one kit per person. All kits contain two tests.
WiCHD will continue to offer free testing clinics at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome. To make an appointment, call 410-341-4600.
Testing clinics are:
· Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Thursdays 1-3 p.m.
Additionally, starting Tuesday, the health department will receive and distribute KN95 and N95 masks to the public. Based on supplies received, limits on distribution may apply. These masks will be available at public access points within all WiCHD buildings as well as the following locations:
· COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination Clinics at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center
· Wicomico Public Libraries (all three branches)