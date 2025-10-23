TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - Antonio Lamont Bolden of Quantico, Md. pled guilty to Attempted First Degree Murder in the Talbot County Circuit Court earlier this month, according to the Talbot County State's Attorney's Office.
Officials say Bolden was sentenced to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended in Talbot County that he will serve in the Maryland Department of Corrections. He also received a 15 year consecutive sentence from the Dorchester County Circuit Court. Following his active incarceration by 5 years of supervised probation.
The sentencing stems from an incident that occurred on Sept. 17, 2024 in which police were dispatched to the Freedom Fuel gas station on Ocean Gateway in Trappe, Md. for a report of an assault with a firearm. Investigators found the victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the wrist and face. The victim was airlifted to shock trauma and survived following numerous surgeries, says the Talbot County State's Attorney's Office.
During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Bolden and the victim were coworkers, and the incident occurred on Bolden's second day working for the company. The victim says Bolden asked him to pull over at the gas station while they were driving to a jobsite in a company van. After parking at the gas station, Bolden took a handgun from his waistband and fired at the victim multiple times. Bolden and the victim did not have any prior history and the victim was shot without any provocation, according to investigators.
Officials say Bolden then removed the victim from the driver's seat of the van and fled the scene, leaving the victim bleeding profusely in the parking lot of the gas station. Bolden was arrested shortly after in Cambridge, Md. following a short foot pursuit with local police and an attempt to carjack another vehicle.
The investigation was carried out by the Maryland State Police with assistance from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, and the Cambridge Police Department, according to the Talbot County State's Attorney's Office.