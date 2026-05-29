CAMBRIDGE, MD– The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after officials say a Habitat for Humanity home under construction was the target of suspected arson.
Investigators say the fire was never reported to emergency officials as the home on Cardin Way is not yet equipped with alarms and volunteers were not on site at the time. Volunteers discovered damage from the fire, estimated at $1,000, upon returning to the site early on May 28, according to a press release.
Officials say the fire was started in the home's crawl space sometime between 3 p.m. on May 22 and 9 a.m. on May 28.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the Deputy State Fire Marshal's Office at 410-713-3780.