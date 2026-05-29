Suspected arson investigated at Cambridge Habitat for Humanity project

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after officials say a Habitat for Humanity home under construction was the target of suspected arson.

 Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office

CAMBRIDGE, MD– The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after officials say a Habitat for Humanity home under construction was the target of suspected arson.

Investigators say the fire was never reported to emergency officials as the home on Cardin Way is not yet equipped with alarms and volunteers were not on site at the time. Volunteers discovered damage from the fire, estimated at $1,000, upon returning to the site early on May 28, according to a press release.

Officials say the fire was started in the home's crawl space sometime between 3 p.m. on May 22 and 9 a.m. on May 28.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the Deputy State Fire Marshal's Office at 410-713-3780.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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