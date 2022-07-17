Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.