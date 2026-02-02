Forecast Updated on Monday, February 2, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 26-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 12-18. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill values in the single digits.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 35-42. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a little light snow. Light accumulations are possible. Lows: 20-27. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: A few flurries / snow showers possible early. Otherwise, we will clear things out throughout the day. Highs: 28-36. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 28-35. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
The good news is that the wind will finally settle down early next week with temperatures slowly warming up. I am forecasting temperatures to get to around freezing (32 degrees) today, but the wind will still be around making things feel much colder throughout the day. We will see a mostly sunny day and as the sun sets with a clear sky…temperatures again fall into the 10s overnight with wind chill values in the single digits for Tuesday morning.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s and even some 40s are possible with a mix of sun and clouds. This will be the first time in ages where we will all get above freezing in almost 2 weeks. Enjoy this brief warmup as Mother Nature will bring us a couple more shots of colder air later into the week. Watching a clipper system that will be coming in from the west on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday with the chance of a little light snow. With how cold it has been for days…it will stick to the ground immediately and we are looking at a light accumulation of snow. This forecast we will hone in on over the coming days...
We get another blast of Arctic air for late week and the weekend with temperatures again struggling into the 20s and 30s for highs and we could see another clipper system bring enough moisture that a little light snow or flurry action is not out of the question for Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound again next week as a shift in the upper air pattern should allow for warmer air to surge into the region.