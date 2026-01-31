DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday night: *Cold Weather Advisory* Light snow showers early, mainly over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County. Accumulations 1" or less. Cold and blustery. Winds from the north will gust to 35 mph or more at times. Lows in the low teens. Wind chills near zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Windy. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds from the north could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Wind chills in the single digits.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Wednesday: A chance of rain/snow mix. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 30°F
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
The winter storm we've been talking about is not developing into much of a snow-maker for Delmarva, as very dry air over most of the peninsula has been slow to erode, and any snow is "evaporating" before reaching the ground, so snowfall totals have been lowered again to one inch or less, mainly over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County. Higher snowfall totals become more likely the farther south you travel.
However, this storm will bring strong winds that will make for blustery conditions when combined with the dangerous cold we've seen this past week. Winds from the north will start gusting 35 to 40 mph over land Saturday evening, continuing through Sunday.
The primary threat from the strong winds will be dangerously cold wind chills below zero on Saturday night, and only the single digits Sunday.
The winds will also cause gale and storm conditions on the waters around Delmarva. High surf and beach erosion are also likely. Breaking waves could reach 7 to 11 feet.
Sunshine will return by Monday, along with temperatures that, while milder than the past week, will still be well below normal. A system could bring another around of snow and wintry mix to Delmarva on Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for February 8 - February 14.