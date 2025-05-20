ACCOMACK CO., VA - The Accomack County School Board is slated to consider implementing a new backpack policy across the school system that would ban traditional solid color backpacks.
According to a policy presentation scheduled at the Accomack County Public Schools board meeting on May 20, students who wish to use a backpack will be required to use a translucent one. No colored-clear backpacks will be allowed, the policy reads, and students will not be permitted to decorate the bags.
“The intention of this new protocol is twofold, fewer bags or clear bags will expedite the safety checks in the morning and it will help the School Security Officers and staff identify items which are not allowed in schools.”
The new policy would also ban metal and hard plastic beverage containers from school buildings. Only clear plastic disposable water bottles would be permitted, according to the policy.
If adopted, the policy is slated to go into effect in Accomack County on August 15, 2025 and enforced on the first day of school on September 2. Students who refuse to comply with the new policy will be cited with insubordination, according to the policy.
Accomack County Public Schools is not the first school system on Delmarva to consider implementing a clear backpack policy. Dorchester County Public Schools introduced a similar policy in 2023, while the Seaford School District announced their new security measures in June, 2024.
The Accomack School Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:45 p.m.