ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, MD — Parts of Assateague Island National Seashore are undergoing a facelift as crews work to restore the bayside which has faced heavy damage and erosion after a tough weather winter.
The bayside beach, parking lot, and picnic area have been closed for an estimated 2 weeks as crews are on-site. All other areas of Assateague Island National Seashore will remain open for normal operation during this time.
Park Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne says the beach has lost 30 feet since January alone,
"It’s not even big storms – it’s just one relatively minor storm after another, and if the wind is coming from the wrong direction, or if the tides are at the wrong time, it just erodes."
The erosion has affected the parking lot as well, with a loss of 20 feet of space, prompting the need to relocate the concession stand as the water encroaches closer.
Hawthorne acknowledges that despite the restoration efforts, this area is at risk of eventually washing away.
"We intend eventually to abandon this area, to move a lot of our operations fully to the East, but that’s a big project, we don’t have the money for it yet, so this is a temporary measure to buy us a few years," He said.
For visitors to Assateague Island, preserving the natural beauty of the park is paramount,
Michael and Elizabeth Daley, who were visiting the park today, say they want their grandchildren to enjoy it like they did,
"There's nothing more important than taking care of the environment for future generations, we have grandchildren that we hope will enjoy this to the utmost as they grow, and even for future generations beyond them," said Michael.