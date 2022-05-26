WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Thursday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days.
The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.
“Positive cases are increasing here in Delaware and it’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Mask up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”
Under Delaware law, public health emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
Click here for Carney’s public health emergency extension.
Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing.