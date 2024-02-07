CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has shared good news regarding four ponies and their progress in battling pythiosis, or “swamp cancer.”
Pythiosis is an infectious disease caused by water-borne microorganisms, according to the National Library of Medicine. In September of 2023, the Fire Company announced three of their ponies had been infected with the disease and were undergoing treatment. Last night, January 6th, the Volunteer Fire Company said in a social media post that another pony had been afflicted, but all four were making progress and expected to recover well.
“With a lot of help from very very dedicated veterinarians and pony experts this has truly turned the tide in our fight to preserve the ponies for the future here in the wild,” the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company wrote on Facebook.
The Fire Company also included an accompanying video of two of the 2021 buybacks, Jubilation and Martha Lou, who had been affected. Both appear to be in good spirits and enjoying some open space after being “cooped up undergoing treatments.”
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company also shared news of one of the 2023 buyback fillies, Mimi, who had suffered a slight eye injury but was also reported as doing well.