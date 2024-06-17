CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - Two Chincoteague ponies previously afflicted with a possibly deadly infectious disease have made a full recovery and have returned to life on the island.
According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the caretakers of the wild ponies, Martha Lou and Jubilation have been cleared to return after their battle with pythiosis, or swamp cancer. The two 2021 buyback ponies were first diagnosed with the disease in September 2023 and were moved to a veterinary practice for ongoing care.
Pythiosis is caused by water-borne microorganisms that can affect the skin, bones, intestines, lungs, and arteries in horses. The microorganisms are spread in watery conditions such as the ones found in the island marshes the ponies call home.
“We are so so thankful of all the dedicated care given to these two by dedicated veterinarians and pony experts to overcome and heal the dreaded swamp cancer,” the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said in a social media post Monday.
Martha Lou and Jubilation were both vaccinated against swamp cancer, giving them a fighting chance to beat back the illness, according to the Fire Company.