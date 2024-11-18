INDIAN RIVER INLET -- As part of a continuing effort by the state to repair the dunes north of the Indian River Inlet and protect Route 1 after recent dune breaches, DelDOT crews have been working to construct a sheet metal barrier along the side of the highway.
The initial construction work began on November 11th. One week later, the sheet metal barrier is starting to take shape. When completed, DelDOT leaders said the roughly $800,000 project will use roughly 700 linear feet of metal.
"The sheet piling is a belt and suspenders approach for the Route 1 highway," Alastair Probert, DelDOT's South District Engineer, said Monday.
Probert said, the sheet metal currently visible from the road, will soon be driven to ground level to obscure the barrier. According to the South District Engineer, the project is designed to limit damage to Route 1.
"Should the water come across Route 1 again, it actually makes it easier for us to clean up the highway without having to fix any roadway damage," Probert said.
Some neighbors WBOC spoke with on Monday said they hope the solution sticks.
"Hopefully it works this time," one neighbor, Terry Moatz, said. "They put something in, it washes away. I'd like to see something that's actually gonna hold up from one year to the next."
"Route 1 is a main artery," another neighbor, Mark Webb, told WBOC. "The bridge is right here and there's a tremendous amount of traffic that crosses over it. All in all, it's vital that we get that fixed and get it fixed correctly."
DelDOT leaders said the installation of those metal sheets along Route 1 should be completed in roughly two weeks.