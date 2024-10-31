CRISFIELD, MD - A Somerset County Judge has sentenced a Crisfield man to life for the 2023 murder of Dequan Fields.
Fields, 27, was first reported as missing in January of 2023 after his car was found abandoned and with blood inside at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve.
Fields’ disappearance prompted searches through the marshes near Deal Island, and authorities offered a reward for information on his location.
In May of 2024, the State’s Attorney for Somerset County filed an indictment charging William John Pruitt, of Crisfield, of Fields’ murder. Prosecutors say phone records revealed contact between Pruitt and Fields the night before the disappearance and tracked both phones traveling together from Princess Anne to Marion Station.
Following his arrest, Pruitt reportedly gave statements that led to the discovery of Fields’ remains.
On October 28th, Pruitt pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to life.