MILFORD, DE — Plans are in motion to replace two aging bridges in Milford, with construction expected to begin in 2027. The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) hosted a public workshop Monday night to discuss the upcoming projects on South West Front Street and Maple Avenue.
DelDOT says the SW Front Street bridge, which was built in the early 1900's, is in fair condition but has been experiencing growing deterioration. That bridge is scheduled for replacement in the summer of 2027. For nearby business owners, the update couldn’t come soon enough.
“A lot of our delivery drivers had to go through the opposite road in order to get out, and not pass the weight limit of the bridge,” said Biriviana De Leon, who owns Stone Nation Granite and Marble adjacent to the bridge. “But now, that's hopefully going to increase substantially, and we’re not gonna have that issue.”
Just around the corner, the Maple Avenue bridge is also slated for replacement — with work set to begin in spring 2027. DelDOT says the bridge’s steel arches are significantly corroded. Along with the bridge replacement, sidewalks are also expected to be reconstructed to accommodate a shared-use path, and riprap will be added in the stream for scour protection.
While many locals rely on the bridge for everyday driving, others use the area recreationally. Ode McGee, a local fisherman, said he’s willing to temporarily give up his fishing spot if it means long-term improvement.
“Milford is a growing town now, we’ve got all these things going on,” McGee said. “They bring that stuff out at the park — and that’s gonna create more traffic here, so yeah I’d love to see it get done. I’m sure everyone in the town would like to see that.”
If all goes as planned, both bridge replacement projects are expected to be completed by fall 2027.