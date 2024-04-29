GEORGETOWN, DE — The future of Delaware's transportation system took center stage today as the Department of Transportation (DelDOT) presented working plans for a 20-year transportation strategy at a public workshop. Seeking community input to establish traffic and transportation priorities.
The plan will help to guide funding allocation for various transportation projects across the state. The plan encompasses nine categories such as safety, congestion management, and equity, aiming to prioritize areas of greatest need.
DelDOT officials emphasized the significance of public input in shaping the plan, seeking validation of their plans and which resident concerns are a priority. The input gathered will inform the selection of projects and the overall architecture of DelDOT's approach to transportation planning.
However, not everyone welcomes the growth of the state with open arms, as concerns about transportation continue.
Tom Henderson, a concerned citizen, emphasized the importance of addressing transportation issues amid the burgeoning development.
"I want to see what they are doing about transportation in the next 20 years with all the new development coming around here, and how we're going to be able to get from place to place without being in total gridlock all the time!" he remarked.
Public meetings, including one scheduled for tomorrow in Wilmington and a virtual session on May 21st, will provide further opportunities for residents to contribute. More information on the plan and the meetings can be found here.