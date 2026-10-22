DELAWARE - The Federal Railroad Administration has announced a $10.1 million grant, with Delmarva Central Railroad contributing to a 35% non-federal cost share, for a proposed Delmarva Central Railroad project.
The grant funds the Delmarva Central Railroad Freight and Agriculture Rail Modernization Project, which aims to upgrade about 9.5 miles of existing track between Harrington and Bridgeville in Delaware. Officials say the project will install continuous welded rail, place ballast and surface the track.
They add that the project enhances safety and reliability of the railroad. It also prepares for the new Mountaire facility that will hold about 200 rail cars, which will be the company's largest facility east of the Mississippi.