Heatwave Continues Across Delmarva

Wicomico County Cooling Center (Photo WBOC)

DELMARVA - A heat dome has encompassed the Mid-Atlantic and is expected to bring soaring temperatures to Delmarva for the next few days. Coupled with high humidity, the extreme and oppressive heat can easily turn dangerous.

Counties across Delmarva have announced the openings of multiple cooling centers to offer relief from the scorching conditions and keep people safe. WBOC has compiled a list of those centers below and will update it as more are announced. 

DELAWARE - KENT COUNTY

Kent County Library

497 S Red Haven Ln, Dover, DE

Smyrna Library

107 S Main St., Smyrna DE

Harrington Public Library

110 E Center St, Harrington DE

DELAWARE - SUSSEX COUNTY

County Admin Building 

2 The Circle, Georgetown, DE

Regular Business Hours

Greenwood Library 

100 Mill Street, Greenwood, DE

Regular Business Hours

Milton Library

121 Union Street, Milton, DE

Regular Business Hours

South Coastal Library

43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach, DE

Regular Business Hours

MARYLAND - QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY

Sudlersville Senior Center

605 Foxxtown Road, Sudlersville MD

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Grasonville Senior Center

4802 Main Street, Grasonville MD

8 a.m. - 4 p.m

Kent Island Senior Center

891 Love Point Road, Stevensville MD

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

MARYLAND - SOMERSET COUNTY

Princess Anne Library

11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne MD

10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.Thurs, Fri, Sat

Crisfield Library

100 Collins St., Crisfield MD

10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Thurs, Fri, Sat

MARYLAND - TALBOT COUNTY

Easton Library 

100 W. Dover St., Easton, MD 21601

Thursday 9 AM - 8 PM

St. Michaels Library 

106 Fremont St., St. Michaels, MD 21663

Thursday 9 AM - 8 PM

Friday, Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM

MARYLAND - WICOMICO COUNTY

Wicomico Youth and Civic Center 

500 Glen Ave, Salisbury, MD 21804

(Flanders Room)

July 28th & 29th 11am -7pm

MARYLAND - WORCESTER COUNTY

The Charles and Martha Fulton Senior Center

4767 Snow Hill Rd, Snow Hill

Normal Business Hours

Northern Worcester County Senior Center

10129 Old Ocean City Boulevard, Berlin

Normal Business Hours

Senior Center

400 Walnut St #B, Pocomoke

Normal Business Hours

Berlin, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Pocomoke, and Snow Hill Libraries

Hours may vary by location - call 410-632-3495 for more information

Worcester County Recreation Center

6030 Public Landing Rd, Snow Hill

This list will be updated as more cooling centers are announced. If you know of an opening not listed here, please email us at news@wboc.com 