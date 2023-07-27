DELMARVA - A heat dome has encompassed the Mid-Atlantic and is expected to bring soaring temperatures to Delmarva for the next few days. Coupled with high humidity, the extreme and oppressive heat can easily turn dangerous.
Counties across Delmarva have announced the openings of multiple cooling centers to offer relief from the scorching conditions and keep people safe. WBOC has compiled a list of those centers below and will update it as more are announced.
DELAWARE - KENT COUNTY
Kent County Library
497 S Red Haven Ln, Dover, DE
Smyrna Library
107 S Main St., Smyrna DE
Harrington Public Library
110 E Center St, Harrington DE
County Admin Building
2 The Circle, Georgetown, DE
Regular Business Hours
Greenwood Library
100 Mill Street, Greenwood, DE
Regular Business Hours
Milton Library
121 Union Street, Milton, DE
Regular Business Hours
South Coastal Library
43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach, DE
Regular Business Hours
MARYLAND - QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY
Sudlersville Senior Center
605 Foxxtown Road, Sudlersville MD
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Grasonville Senior Center
4802 Main Street, Grasonville MD
8 a.m. - 4 p.m
Kent Island Senior Center
891 Love Point Road, Stevensville MD
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
MARYLAND - SOMERSET COUNTY
Princess Anne Library
11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne MD
10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.Thurs, Fri, Sat
Crisfield Library
100 Collins St., Crisfield MD
10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Thurs, Fri, Sat
Easton Library
100 W. Dover St., Easton, MD 21601
Thursday 9 AM - 8 PM
St. Michaels Library
106 Fremont St., St. Michaels, MD 21663
Thursday 9 AM - 8 PM
Friday, Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM
MARYLAND - WICOMICO COUNTY
Wicomico Youth and Civic Center
500 Glen Ave, Salisbury, MD 21804
(Flanders Room)
July 28th & 29th 11am -7pm
MARYLAND - WORCESTER COUNTY
The Charles and Martha Fulton Senior Center
4767 Snow Hill Rd, Snow Hill
Normal Business Hours
Northern Worcester County Senior Center
10129 Old Ocean City Boulevard, Berlin
Normal Business Hours
Senior Center
400 Walnut St #B, Pocomoke
Normal Business Hours
Berlin, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Pocomoke, and Snow Hill Libraries
Hours may vary by location - call 410-632-3495 for more information
Worcester County Recreation Center
6030 Public Landing Rd, Snow Hill
This list will be updated as more cooling centers are announced. If you know of an opening not listed here, please email us at news@wboc.com