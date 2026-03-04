SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources has signed a contract with First State Crane Service to operate the new Indian River Inlet Sand Bypass System on March 3. Officials say DNREC is now set to resume sand pumping later this month for beach and dune nourishment with that new system. This will be done under the supervision of both DNREC and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
First State Crane Service began preparing to resume bypass operations on March 3 by moving equipment to the inlet work site within the Delaware Seashore State Park. Fencing and signage will be posted around the work area cautioning park visitors not to enter the site. Officials warn that entering the site anyway may result in prosecution.
A new crane integral to resuming sand bypass operations is currently being assembled onsite. Officials say that starting next week, pipe will be moved into position for startup of the system. This is set to begin March 9, weather permitting, and will require intermittent closures of the beach crossovers adjacent to the inlet's Southside jetty. Public access to the inlet's Southside will be further restricted during pumping operations to protect public safety. Visitors can expect signage and detour markers to be posted in the area denoting closures.
Officials warn that similar access restrictions to the Northside beach and dune will be in place for pipe placement and installation in the inlet there.
The new bypass system is tentatively scheduled to start operation the week of March 16. Electric engines went online late last summer, replacing existing diesel systems.
DNREC's contract with First State Crane Service calls for the company to operate the bypass system from March 3 through May 15. The system will then be restarted after Labor Day to pump sand continuously through May 15, 2027, according to DNREC.
More information on the bypass system can be found here.